If you read our recent Focal Bathys Mg review, it might have had whetted your appetite for high-end Focal cans. The Bathys Mg are some of the best audiophile headphones we've tested recently, but sadly, they haven't been discounted just yet. Give them time...

Don't worry, as we've found the next best thing. The Focal Clear Mg are a majestic set of wired over-ears, boasting that signature Focal style with a sound that earns its five-star credentials. Generally retailing at £1399, the Clear Mg have been slashed to just £1099 at Richer Sounds and Peter Tyson, a saving of £300 and one of the lowest prices we've yet witnessed for the stellar cans.

Best five-star Focal Clear Mg headphones deal

Five stars Focal Clear Mg was £1399 now £1099 at Richer Sounds (save £300)

If you're serious about sound and style, you need to give the Focal Clear Mg your attention. It's rare we see regular discounts on what we might term 'audiophile' headphones, making £300 off the wonderfully entertaining Focal cans well worth checking out. You'll need a Richer Sounds VIP membership for the best price, but fret not, it's free! Deal also at Peter Tyson

Our verdict of the Focal Clear Mg wired over-ear headphones sums it up prety nicely. As we wrote at the time: "Focal has done a terrific job with the Clear Mg. They’re talented performers that stay comfortable over extended listening sessions. Add excellent build and finish into the equation and we think they're right up there with the best at the price".

Five stars across the board? Yes please.

The Clear Mg are luxurious through and through. Their honeycomb grille is the star of the show, brought out by its polished premium metal construction, while the headband and earpads are plush and comfortable over long periods.

At the heart of the Clear Mg is a full-range 40mm magnesium-coned drive unit, with magnesium chosen for its blend of lightness and stiffness, while a carefully chosen surround helps to control damping and resonance.

Those drivers are more than capable of bringing your music to life, injecting tracks with excitement and punch without neglecting clarity, detail or rhythmic integrity.

The Clear Mg are masterful performers and a treat for anyone serious about sound. Check them out at Richer Sounds or Peter Tyson, depending on your preference.

