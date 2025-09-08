We've been waiting for this deal for quite some time. The Roberts Revival Petite 2 is an Award-winning radio that we've been hugely keen on since we tested it back in May 2024, but discounts have been thin on the ground for a product that generally won't budge from its £100 price tag.

The time, finally, has come. A few pounds shaved off here and there have hinted at a proper drop, but this is possibly the first proper deal we've witnessed for the Petite 2, dropping it from £100 to a very attractive £80 at John Lewis.

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner 2024 Save £20 Roberts Revival Petite 2: was £100 now £80 at John Lewis The Roberts Revival Petite 2 is one of the cutest radios you can buy today. Bluetooth speakers are all well and good, but for blending enchanting design aesthetics with great sound and pure 'wantability' factor, the adorable Roberts is in class of one. We've seen a few small drops, but £20 off is a proper discount that might not be around forever.

If you're after a super-portable DAB radio that looks great, sounds better and does a lot more than you might expect, the Award-winning Roberts Revival Petite 2 is not hard to recommend.

Its meagre footprint is roughly the size of an iPhone or a soft drink can, meaning you can put it pretty much anywhere you like. Perched on a kitchen countertop, popped onto a windowsill, tucked into a shelf or just plonked on your desk as you work, the Roberts looks at home wherever it goes.

Give the Roberts a decent home and your reward will be clear, smooth sound that's far better than a radio of this size has any right to be. As we said in our review, "It’s a lively, rhythmically engaging sound that has a surprising amount of weight and punch to it, given the unit's size. The way it handles voices is a highlight, sounding clean, solid and detailed".

The (almost) pocket-sized unit offers a hefty 20 hours of battery life, while an expanded feature set means the Revival Petite 2 does a lot more than just pump out Radio 1. You can stream your own playlists from your smartphone via Bluetooth, play podcasts, listen to live sports and talk radio, while there's a 3.5mm headphone port if you want to get up close and personal with your tunes.

Our handsome test sample looked resplendent in a handsome Midnight Blue finish, but the deal above is for the Greige and Deep Red colourways. If they're as nice as that blue shade, you'll end up with a product that really looks the part.

Check it out at John Lewis before stocks run dry.

