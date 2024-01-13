Affordable hi-fi is here to stay, but OLED TVs will remain a luxury: 6 things we learned at CES 2024

Ahead of CES 2024, one of the biggest questions I, and the wider What Hi-Fi? team, had was whether LG and Samsung would bring their respective MLA and QD-OLED TV tech down in price. Specifically, if MLA would appear on the LG C4 and QD-OLED on the step-down Samsung S90D. Sadly, the answer to both was a firm no. MLA is still reserved for the top-end LG G4 and the Samsung S95D is the only TV at the show to feature QD-OLED.

This is a bit of a shame as both brightness-boosting technologies seriously impressed us last year and we had high hopes they’d trickle down to “step-down” models in 2024. The only ray of hope we have left is that Philips, Sony and Panasonic could change this when they unveil their full ranges of OLEDs later this year. But based on CES 2024, all signs suggest this won’t happen. Fingers crossed for 2025…