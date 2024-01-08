Sennheiser's triple drop includes a much-anticipated sequel to the Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds

Sennheiser has made quite the splash at CES 2024, treating us to a trio of brand new products: the Momentum True Wireless 4 wireless earbuds, the Accentum Plus over-ear headphones and the Momentum Sport running in-ears.

We're most excited about the arrival of the Momentum True Wireless 4 flagship buds, truth be told. The current Momentum True Wireless 3 are excellent performers, earning five stars in our review but finding strong rivals in the Sony WF-1000XM5 and Bose QC Ultra Earbuds premium buds. This year's sequel promises "more than a dozen enhancements" alongside "larger-than-life sound" over the previous model. If they can match or better their predecessors, this could be another win for Sennheiser.

Those enhancements include support for Qualcomm's S5 Sound Gen 2 platform and Snapdragon Sound Technology for aptX lossless codec and ultra-low latency capabilities. They're also equipped with Bluetooth 5.4, Auracast support and promise improved ANC, not to mention a battery life offering 7.5 hours of listening on a single charge, extending to 30 hours with the charging case.

Arriving alongside these much-anticipated wireless earbuds are the new Accentum Plus over-ear headphones (pictured below). Designed as a step up from the Sennheiser Accentum Wireless (which were released September 2023), the Bluetooth 5.2-enabled cans aim to "emphasise outstanding sound quality, battery life and versatile connectivity", all while supporting aptX Adaptive codec. They also provide up to 50 hours of listening per charge, as well as touch controls on the earcups and adaptive ANC for adjusting noise cancelling depending on the environment.

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

We weren't too impressed with the mid-range Accentum Wireless model, criticising their lack of a carry case and the somewhat bland, soulless sonic performance. The new Accentum Plus cans cost around £50 more than the base model and do come with a case, so here's hoping they rectify some of those sonic issues, too.

The final member of the new trio may actually be the most interesting. We love a good pair of running headphones and the new fitness-focused Momentum Sport is designed to provide "pulse-pounding Sennheiser sound" while integrating both heart rate and body rate sensors, so that you can send data directly from the buds to your favourite health monitoring and fitness apps and trackers. You'll even be able to use the Polar Flow app to get insight into your own data analytics and biological metrics. Cool stuff.

To minimise noise from things like footsteps and heavy breathing, the sporty buds' acoustic chamber allows for environmental awareness without distractions, as well as transparency mode, anti-wind mode and standard ANC. They're IP55 water-resistant and shock-proof for greater durability, with a total of 24 hours of battery life from the case.

All three new models will be available in the following colourways and prices:

• Momentum True Wireless 4: Available to pre-order on February 15th in black copper, metallic silver and graphite, and will cost £260 / €300 / $299.95 / AU$499.95.

• Accentum Plus: Available from February 20th in black or white, costing £200 / €230 / $229.95 / AU$399.95.

• Momentum Sport: Available from April 9th in black, olive or graphite and will cost £260 / €330 / $329.95 / AU$529.95.

