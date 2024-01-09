EarFun’s budget over-ears boast 80-hour battery life – but will they compete sonically with the best in class?

CES 2024 is here, and that means lots of new product reveals to enjoy. EarFun isn't keen to miss out on the action, and has used the Las Vegas consumer technology event to showcase two new products at the affordable end of the audio market: the EarFun Wave Pro over-ear wireless headphones and the EarFun UBoom X portable Bluetooth speaker.

Those are two highly competitive sectors, so what are the new products bringing to the table? Let's start with the EarFun Wave Pro headphones, the brand's first-ever pair of over-ear cans which offer hybrid ANC and support for the Sony-made LDAC codec for, in theory at least, streaming high-resolution audio up to 32-bit/96kHz.

To get your music going, the new Wave Pro are driven by a pair of 40mm dynamic coil speakers which, according to EarFun, produce "rich detail" and "deep, immersive bass for a versatile, dynamic sound signature".

Most impressively, EarFun claims the new cans come equipped with a whopping 80-hour battery life, with a fast charging feature supposedly providing 10 hours of playback from a 10-minute charge. There's also voice control tech for taking hands-free calls, as well as a low-latency game mode for faster audio response times for gamers and streamers alike. We've liked a lot of EarFun's cheapest wireless buds, including 2021's EarFun Air Pro and 2019's EarFun Air, even if more recent models have gone off the boil a little, making the brand's first forays into over-ear cans an interesting prospect for 2024.

The new EarFun UBoom X boasts an impressive spec sheet, including up to 30 hours of playtime on a single charge. (Image credit: EarFun )

EarFun isn't done there. Keen to keep pushing into the world of portable speakers, the Chinese brand has announced the UBoom X as a new addition to its current line-up of Bluetooth models (see the smaller UBoom L, for instance). The rather burly UBoom X promises to pump out 80 watts of power using four drive units, while EarFun's "JumboBass" tech gives plenty of beef to the low end.

It's rugged, too, with an IPX7 waterproof rating, and you can even sync up the UBoom X with up to 50 other models of the same type, similar to JBL's own Connect Plus and PartyBoost features, and you'll be able to control and customise your listening experience via the EarFun Audio app.

Playback is up to 30 hours on a single charge which, combined with a carrying handle and strap, should make the UBoom X ideal for on-the-go listening. Like the Award-winning JBL Charge 5, EarFun's new speaker also has a USB port for charging up your mobile device, and it even supports Google Assistant and Siri voice controls.

The new EarFun Wave Pro over-ear headphones will retail for $80, whereas the EarFun UBoom portable Bluetooth speaker will set you back $180 (further prices pending). That puts the Wave Pro up against the Award-winning, best-in-class Sony 720N over ears, while the UBoom X sits in direct competition with the Award-winning Charge 5 Bluetooth speaker.

