Samsung confirms LG and Sony-rivalling S95D OLED TV range is its brightest yet

Besides an ultra-powerful 8K Neo QLED line, at CES 2024, Samsung has also unwrapped three new OLED TV ranges: S95D, S90D and S85D. Nobody on the Samsung stand was willing to confirm whether the S95D (pictured) was fitted with a 3000-nit panel, although the press release states “the display is 20 per cent brighter previous models” and “Samsung’s brightest OLED screen yet”.

The S95D line also uses a proprietary picture quality engine and boasts a refresh rate of up to 144Hz with PC-connected content.

Also new for 2024 is Samsung’s ‘OLED Glare Free’ technology which has been specifically designed for its new OLEDs. It uses a low-reflection coating which claims to “preserve colour accuracy and reduces reflections while maintaining image sharpness to ensure an immersive viewing experience, even in daylight”. This should hopefully mean fewer distractions from glare and improved picture performance in a brightly lit room.

S90D and S85D will be available in screen sizes ranging from 48in to 83in, with S95D available up to 77 inches.

Other information was thin on the ground but we’re hoping to be able to spend some more time with the set on the show floor so will report back with our first impressions and update this story with availability and pricing as soon as possible.

