Samsung’s 8K Neo QLED TV range uses AI to supercharge picture and sound quality

At CES 2024 Samsung has taken the wraps off key models from this year's TV line-up, starting with an all-new and all-powerful 8K QLED line which claims to take “picture and sound quality to a whole new level”.

On paper, at least, the QN900D (above) looks like a seriously powerful flatscreen, with Samsung pointing to its brand new TV processor, NQ8 AI Gen3, as the brains and brawn behind the operation.

It is claimed that the new processor boasts a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) twice as fast as that found on last year’s 8K model, with eight times as many neural networks on hand to help maximise picture quality.

The TV offers a range of features designed to improve picture quality, not least ‘8K AI Upscaling Pro’ which is used to bring lower-resolution content up to 8K.

There is also ‘AI Motion Enhancer Pro’, which aims to combat common motion-processing issues that can occur when watching sports, especially via online streaming services. Samsung claims the processor is powerful enough to detect the sport type automatically, and uses deep learning to apply the proper ball detection model so it remains stable on-screen.

Real Depth Enhancer Pro claims to be able to enhance fast-moving scenes by using AI to control the set’s Mini LEDs so certain parts of a scene are brought more into the foreground and “appear more lifelike and three-dimensional”.

It’s not just the picture quality of the QN900D that will be getting a boost from AI. ‘Active Voice Amplifier Pro’ uses AI to boost dialogue and claims to be able to separate voices from mixed audio, so you should be able to make any mumblings sound clearer. The TV can also be synchronised with compatible wireless speakers and soundbars.

Other features include a redesigned user interface in the shape of Samsung TV Plus. A new home screen gives a wider overview of available content with more categories to choose from and the ability to connect with multiple accounts and offer access to favourites and recommended programmes.

QN900D also incorporates Samsung’s ‘Infinity Air Design’ which has resulted in the world’s thinnest 8K TV screen – the 65-in version measures just 12.9mm deep. The attached stand has been designed to offer a mirror effect, to make it appear as though the set is hovering.

Pricing and availability of the QN900D models are still TBC but we will be bringing our initial thoughts on the TV from the show floor in the next couple of days.

