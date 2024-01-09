Audio-Technica's new noise-cancelling earbuds could be the Sony alternative we've been waiting for

Audio-Technica's latest true wireless earbuds could be a fascinating proposition. Positioned in a rather canny corner of the market, the new ATH-TWX7, unveiled at CES 2024, are set to retail at £190 – which places them smack in the valley between the affordable Sony WF-C700N (£100) and flagship Sony WF-1000XM5 (£259). There are models from JBL, Jabra, Huwaei and more in this space, but could Audio-Technica be the one to break the stronghold that Sony has in our 2023 Awards wireless earbuds category?

Great sound quality will help the new boys stand out, and the new Audio-Technica buds leverage the same 5.8mm drivers as found in the brand's flagship model, the ATH-TWX9. They also offer support for the Sony-made LDAC Bluetooth codec for playback of hi-res files, but none for aptX or aptX Adaptive codecs.

The ATH-TWX7 buds offer 6.5 hours of playback on a single charge and up to 20 hours with the charging case, as well as IPX4 water resistance for dealing with light water splashes, meaning you could use them as a workout pair without too much worry.

What about noise cancelling? The TWX7 offer digital hybrid noise-cancelling tech which can be controlled both from the buds themselves and the company's proprietary app, with hear-through and talk-through functions also available. Calls, meanwhile, are taken care of courtesy of the buds' inbuilt microphones which offer two modes: "Natural" for quieter surroundings and "Noise-Reduction" for when you need a bit more sonic isolation.

The new ATH-TWX7 could be a more affordable alternative to the Sony WF-1000XM5. (Image credit: Audio Technica)

The increasingly popular Bluetooth Multipoint – which lets you stay connected to two devices simultaneously – is also onboard, as is a rather niche feature called "Soundscape" which provides either a relaxing natural ambience, some general "masking" noises or even meditation sounds to help you stay in the zone.

In the box, you're provided with sets of eartips (XS/S/M/L) in two materials: a soft set for greater comfort during long listening and a standard set for a more secure fit. Having a choice of bud materials is a welcome addition, as eartips can be quite the personal thing and don't always fit, or indeed feel, the same way depending on the wearer.

The Audio-Technica ATH-TWX7 will be available from January 9th in three colourways: Ash Black, Rich White and Stone Grey, with the latter only available exclusively at Audio-Technica.com. The new buds will retail at £190 (further prices pending) and we're keen to see how they perform against strong rivals.

