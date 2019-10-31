The best speaker deals ahead of Black Friday: smart, Bluetooth and more

Whether you're looking for a traditional pair of hi-fi stereo speakers, a wireless multi-room smart speaker or a Bluetooth portable speaker, these are the best speaker deals around right now.

All the big brands are below, including wired and wireless options from Bose, Sonos, Sony, Ultimate Ears, B&O and more.

So what are you waiting for? Get reading and upgrade your sound. And with Black Friday and Cyber Monday around the corner, it's a good time to be keeping an eye out for bargains.

Hi-fi speaker deals

Q Acoustics 3020 stereo speakers for £119 £119 at Amazon

These former Award-winning standmounters are a steal at this knock-down price. While there are newer iterations, these 3020s can still deliver a wonderfully refined, dynamic and punchy sound. Their single-wired and unfussy nature will fit in with most systems.View Deal

Mission LX-2 stereo speakers for £179 £149 at Amazon

The LX-2s are one of the best budget speakers we've heard in the last few years. They deliver strong dynamics and fine timing. Worth every penny of its original price, they're an even better option now.View Deal

Wharfedale D320 budget speakers £199 £149 at Hifix

We like the Wharfedale D320 speakers. They’re easy to get along with and will work well in a wide range of systems. And now you can save £60.View Deal

Wharfedale D330 floorstanders £349 £299 at HiFix

If you're in the market for an affordable and unfussy pair of floorstanders, then these Wharfedale speakers are well worth considering. Now available with a £50 discount at HiFix.

Q Acoustics Concept 40 floorstanders for £999 £779 at Hifix

Five star speakers from a few years back but good sound doesn't get old. With over £250 off the original price, these talented, easy-going speakers have dropped down into a temptingly more affordable category.View Deal

Dali Zensor 5 floorstanders for £549 £379 at Exceptional AV

The Zensor 5s may have gotten four stars from us, but this £150 off deal isn't to be ignored. Expect a dynamic and detailed sound that's evenly balanced, with a particular talent for intimately textured vocals. Bass notes could be defined better, but these are big, friendly speakers regardless.View Deal

KEF Q350 speakers for £530 £499 at Sevenoaks

Sounding more like speakers close to the £1000 mark, these current Award-winners will wow you with their refined, articulate and well-integrated sound. If these KEFs weren't already on your shopping list, the few quid you save off its original price should tempt you. Trade in your old speakers at Sevenoaks and you can save an additional 20% before the end of September.View Deal

Wireless speaker deals

Apple HomePod smart speaker, £319 , £269 at Ebuyer.com

Discounts on Apple products are hard to come, so this £50 saving on the HomePod smart speaker (in white) shouldn't be sniffed at. If you own an Apple smartphone and subscribe to Apple Music, then you'll find plenty to like. Siri and Apple Music are nicely integrated and its sound is impressively weighty and powerful.View Deal

JBL Charge 4 Bluetooth speaker £140 £99 at Richer Sounds

One of the sweetest-sounding Bluetooth speakers under £200, the Charge 4 (in black) can be yours with a £40 saving at Richer Sounds. It's portable, rugged design is great for outdoors and it'll even charge your mobile phone or tablet.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom £90 £50 at Amazon

This five-star budget Bluetooth speaker might only be the size of a coffee mug, but it has a decent sound and rugged build, making it an ideal travel companion. Available in multiple colours.View Deal

Ultimate Ears Megablast £270 £135 at Amazon

A five-star product, the Megablast is the biggest portable Bluetooth speaker Ultimate Ears currently makes. With Alexa built in, a 16-hour battery, a full-on energetic sound, and well over £120 off, it's a whole lot of sound for (relatively) little money. View Deal

JBL Link 20 Bluetooth speaker for £179 £90 at Groupon

Portable and smart - it features Google Assistant - the Link 20 has a built-in battery that's good for around ten hours of music. Add a waterproof design, solid build, and a balanced sound and you've got a neat offering that you can now save some quid on.View Deal

JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth speaker £120 £90 at Richer Sounds

Small, pocketable and perfect for summer, the Flip 4 is a talented little Bluetooth speaker. Its 12 hour battery life should last long into the evening and you can even take a phone call through it. Now with a £30 saving at Richer Sounds.View Deal