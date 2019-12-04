Best soundbar deals 2019: Sonos, Sony, Q Acoustics, JBL, LG and more

Your TV's speakers probably aren't much to write home about. Don't feel bad though; few are. Fear not, there is a cost-effective way to hear dialogue more clearly from the telly and up the ante with film soundtracks.

A soundbar or soundbase is an easy and simple solution to boost your TV's sound performance without cluttering your lounge with multiple speakers and a chunky AV amplifier. You just pop it in front of (soundbar) or beneath (soundbase) the TV and voila, you're all set!

And the good news just keeps on coming, because there are some great cheap TV soundbars and soundbases, as well as some excellent more premium options if you're partnering with a bigger, more expensive TV. The best will offer pseudo surround sound, while some models even support next-generation Dolby Atmos for a sense of overhead, truly immersive sound.

Here's our pick of the best prices on our favourite TV sound-boosting solutions.

Top 5 soundbar deals live right now

JVC TH-D227B 2.0 Compact Sound Bar £100 £40 at Currys

This JVC soundbar has Bluetooth for wireless streaming as well as wired connections, so you can easily connect the soundbar to your TV or existing audio. It has a compact design that's compatible with TVs from 17” and over.

Sonos Playbase (white) £699 £500 at Amazon

What this Sonos soundbase offers is simplicity, style, a sonic upgrade over any flatscreen telly in existence and currently, a serious saving. You'll also get seamless, simple multi-room integration and almost limitless musical options. An ideal buy for Sonos fans.

JVC TH-W513B £60 £50 at Currys

Not a huge saving, but then this budget soundbar was very good at its original £60 price. If you've got a flatscreen that is struggling for sound but are on a tight budget, "this honest, hard-working little JVC is well worth an audition," we said in our four-star review.

JBL Bar Studio (Black) soundbar £129 £99 at Richer Sounds

This four-star JBL is a fine budget upgrade on your TV speakers - especially with a £30 discount. HDMI, optical and Bluetooth support are all included along with a wall mount kit, optical cable and 3.5mm AUX cable bundled in. Worth a look for some solid, cheap soundbar action.

Sonos Beam £389 £349 at Amazon

Sonos's soundbar adds some audio oomph to your films, TV shows and games. Voice control comes as standard, plus like other Sonos speakers, it plays nice with other devices too. A great home cinema upgrade.

Q Acoustics M2 soundbase £299 £149 at Amazon

Q Acoustics can now add 'soundbase' to its list of successes. We said the M2 was fantastic value for money at its original price, so the fact it's now half price is unbelievable value.

Sky Soundbox soundbar £499 £249 at Sky

Sky's soundbar-cum-wireless-speaker delivers a big sound from a small box. It has 4K-supporting HDMI input/output connections and a digital optical input, plus USB and Bluetooth connectivity for music. For existing and potential Sky customers, the Soundbox is a success and, at £249, it's now competitively priced.

LG SK8 Dolby Atmos soundbar Bluetooth £699 £299 at Currys

LG's high-tech SK8 packs Dolby Atmos tech into a 2.1-channel soundbar to deliver more immersive sound from your movies. The LG also boasts support for hi-res audio, Chromecast and Bluetooth, plus an HDMI input and wireless subwoofer. A serious sound-boosting proposition for the money.

Yamaha YAS-207 soundbar £350 £249 at Sevenoaks

You can now save £100 on this five-star soundbar from Yamaha. It's a clear step above entry-level models in terms of quality, with a detailed and spacious soundfield and tight, tonally balanced delivery. Take advantage of Bluetooth connectivity and the soundbar's single 4K-compatible HDMI input.

Samsung HW-N650 soundbar £700 £614 at Amazon

Here, Samsung's Acoustic Beam Technology aims to deliver a more cinematic experience from the space in front of your TV. The HW-N650 delivers an impressive 360 watts of power through its 5.1 drivers, and has a wireless subwoofer and Bluetooth to boot.

Sony HT-ZF9 Dolby Atmos soundbar £650 £490 at Amazon

If you haven't got space for a full Dolby Atmos surround package, this Sony soundbar gives you a taste of the tech in a smaller set-up. It does a very decent job of immersing you in the action despite just being just a 3.1-channel design. 4K HDR support, twin HDMI inputs and Bluetooth connectivity come as standard.