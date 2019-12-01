Best Cyber Monday 2019 OLED TV deals

Black Friday might be officially over, but most of the best deals are still available and likely will be through to Cyber Monday. That makes it a great time to pick up an OLED TV deal, with some of the best OLED TVs we've tested over the last 12 months or so now cheaper than ever thanks to the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

And it really is a good time to buy an OLED TV. It's that time of year when lots of great 2018 OLED sets are discounted for their final days of shelf life (we're on the cusp now – they're dropping like flies), and there are now lots of discounts appearing on 2019 OLED TVs.

We've rounded-up not only the cheapest prices on some of our favourite OLED TVs, but also the pick of the other fantastic Cyber Monday OLED TV deals on offer. If you're looking to buy an OLED TV this Cyber Monday, you've come to the right place.

Not interested in an OLED TV? Check out our round-up of the best TV deals

The 6 best Cyber Monday TV deals available right now

55 inch OLED TV deals

Panasonic TX-55GZ950B OLED TV £1799 £1095 at PRC Direct

Panasonic's 2019 OLED isn't quite as good as the LG C9 in terms of picture performance, but it's close - and it does sound better. It's also already shed over £700 from its price since we tested it, making it a real tempter.View Deal

LG OLED55C9 4K OLED TV £2499 £1299 at Sevenoaks

Brand new for this year, LG's C9 OLED improves on last year's C8 in almost every way, making it comfortably the better buy if you can stretch to it. Doing so is now a lot easier than it was, too, as the price has steadily tumbled since launch.View Deal

LG OLED55E9PLA 4K OLED TV £2799 £1599 at Sevenoaks

Ultimately, if you're after a new OLED we'd suggest buying the C9 above and adding a good, separate sound system. But if you're going to be relying on your new TV's built-in speakers, the E9 is worth considering. At this discounted price, it's a great telly that sounds much better than most.View Deal

LG OLED55B9PLA 4K OLED TV £1999 £1099 at Richer Sounds

While the C9 and E9 above are identical in terms of picture performance, the B9 has a less advanced processor so won't look quite as ravishing. It is usefully cheaper, though, particularly at this Cyber Monday price.View Deal

LG OLED55C8PLA 55in OLED TV £2999 £1229 at Amazon

The predecessor to the C9 was an Award-winner in its own right. While we'd recommend paying the extra for this year's model if you can, opting for the C8 will save you a little bit and you'll still have a great TV.View Deal

LG OLED55E8PLA 55in OLED TV £3500 £1099 (with voucher code) at Crampton & Moore

Picture-wise, this is the same TV as the C8 above, but it boasts fancier styling and a significantly upgraded audio performance. Despite that, it's currently the cheaper of the two to buy, thanks to some heavy discounting. Right now, you can use discount code 'SAVE100' to drop the price from £1199 to £1099, but we don't expect this deal to last long.View Deal

Panasonic TX-55FZ802B OLED TV £2299 £1099 at Richer Sounds

We gave Panasonic's FZ802 OLED TV five stars at its original price of £2299, so at £1099 it's very tempting. It's a 2018 model but still very good and marked a real return to form for Panasonic upon release.View Deal

Sony KD-55AG9 4K OLED TV £2800 £1999 at Currys

This 2019 Sony flagship TV "doesn’t quite meet the expectations set by its price tag, but... is still a very good TV, particularly in terms of sound quality". That's what we said of the 65in version. This 55-inch version is now £900 more affordable than it was, making it far more tempting.View Deal

Sony KD-55AG8 55-inch OLED TV £2300 £1299 at Richer Sounds

If you're after a Sony OLED but can't stretch to the AG9 Master Series model, the AG8 could be the TV for you. It gets the X1 Extreme chip rather than the X1 Ultimate of the AG9, and that means it misses out on some of the most advanced picture processing features, but the core experience shouldn't be vastly different. It launched at £2300 so looks like great value with this big discount.View Deal

65 inch OLED TV deals

LG OLED65C9PLA 65in 2019 OLED TV £3299 £1699 at PRC Direct

This 2019 LG OLED has just had yet another £200 shed from its price, taking the overall discount to £1600. It's an awesome TV - a surprisingly big improvement on last year's model - and well worth the original asking price, let alone the new one.View Deal

Sony KD-65AG9 65in OLED TV for £3999 £2949 at PRC Direct

Sony's 2019 Master Series OLED majors on picture authenticity and has one of the best sound solutions of any current TV - hidden actuators vibrate the whole screen to make an excellent sound that matches the on-screen action perfectly. It's a pricey TV compared to many above, but this new £550 discount takes it to over £1000 less than the original asking price.View Deal

Sony KD-65AF8 OLED TV £2299 £1799 at Very

An OLED set based on the excellent Sony A1, the Sony AF8 OLED boasts lovely, natural pictures, great motion, and predictably perfect blacks. It also generates sound without standard speakers, instead using actuators to vibrate the whole screen – that might sound weird, but it works a treat.View Deal

Sony KD-65AF9 £3999 £2599 at Richer Sounds

The Sony AF9 is a great television in so many ways, including being one of the best-sounding TVs we’ve tested. Excellent OLED black levels, class-leading motion processing and superb detail. And you can now save a whopping £1500.View Deal

LG OLED65W9PLA 'Wallpaper' OLED TV £5999 £3999 at John Lewis

Near the top of LG's 2019 range is the so-called 'Wallpaper' model, which consists of a ridiculously thin and flexible OLED sheet that you affix to your wall and a separate soundbar that contains the speakers and TV processing gubbins. It's a very pricey option, but a good chunk less so than before, thanks to a £2000 discount.View Deal

77 inch OLED TV deals

LG OLED77C9PLA OLED TV £7499 £5999 at Richer Sounds

Yet another £500 has been shaved off this huge 77in 2019 OLED TV. It's still a lot of money, of course, but it's a heck of a lot of TV, too. We gave the smaller version of this TV a five-star review for its exceptional picture quality and see no reason that this shouldn't be simply a lot more of the same.View Deal

Cyber Monday deals from around the web