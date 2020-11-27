Best Black Friday 8K TV deals: save £1000s on an 8K TV

So, you've decided that if you're getting a new TV you're going to go whole-hog and get an 8K model. That makes sense – you don't want to fork out a fortune now and be left feeling in a year or so that you need to upgrade again.

The really exciting news is that 8K TV prices are tumbling faster than a toddler on a trampoline, and you can now save thousands on even new 2020 models.

And we really do mean thousands. The headline here is the £13,000 discount on the LG ZX, but that still leaves it with a price tag of £11,999. Arguably, the most exciting deal here is the Samsung Q800T, which has shed £2000 to reach a new low price of £3499.

As a reminder, these are all 2020 models. They're all around 75 inches in size, too. You can buy smaller, and you do still get some of the benefits of 8K at 65 and even 55 inches, but the impact is far more pronounced when you go larger and, if you're committed to going 8K, you might as well go big. Besides, the bigger the TV, the bigger the discount.

In terms of the prices, we've used our class-leading tools and near-endless expertise to find the very best deals from every corner of the internet, so you can rest assured that you're getting the biggest discount out there. And yes, the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales have seen some prices fall lower than ever before.

So, with no further ado, here are the best 8K TV deals available right now.

Today's best 8K TV deal Samsung QE75Q800T £5499 £3499 at Amazon (save £2000)

Samsung's entry-level 75-inch QLED model looked like strong value when it launched at £5499, and it now seems like a bit of a bargain with this £2000 discount. The Q800T has fewer dimming zones than the Q900TS and Q950TS, and it goes less bright, but 2000nits is still way more than enough for a super-punchy picture. This looks like a very good buy.

View Deal

LG 75NANO996NA £5499 £3799 at Currys (save £1700)

This is one of LG's NanoCell TVs, which means it's derived from LCD technology in a similar way to Samsung's QLEDs. Truth be told, we've not been blown away by the NanoCell TVs we've reviewed in the past but they do have fans and we haven't tested this specific model.View Deal

Samsung QE75Q900TS £6999 £4499 at Currys (save £2500)

This could well be the pick of the bunch. It's just like the Q950TS below, to which we recently bestowed an Award, but it comes in at a much lower price simply because it doesn't have the neat One Connect box. A great buy.View Deal

Sony KD-75ZH8 £5999 £4999 at Richer Sounds (save £1000)

Sony's most affordable 8K model is now even more so thanks to this £1000 discount. It's a lovely TV that's particularly strong in terms of colour reproduction and motion, and it looks and sounds great, too.View Deal

Samsung QE75Q950TS £7999 £6999 at Currys (save £1000)

Undoubtedly the best 8K we've ever tested, we recently gave the Q950TS an Award. The Q900TS is arguably better value, as it performs the same for much less, but the Q950TS's One Connect box, which sees all connections routed through a separate unit that can be hidden away, will be worth the extra expense for some.View Deal

Better than half-price LG OLED77ZX £24,999 £11,999 at Sevenoaks (save £13,000)

The only OLED in this list, the LG ZX could well be the TV of your dreams. It's still hugely expensive, but the dream is significantly more attainable than it once was thanks to an astonishing £13,000 discount on its launch price. That makes it better than half-price.View Deal

MORE: