This good-looking three-tier rack is solidly constructed and nicely put together.
And it helps deliver a sound with similar characteristics. Massive Attack's Flat of the Blade is full-bodied with taut, powerful bass notes; only a slight lack of speed and musicality holds it back.
Overall, this is a welcome addition. If you want a four-tier stand, the Stax 400 is currently yours for £239 as part of a deal that we're assured will last well in to the summer.
Blok Stax 300 review
It's got good looks, a solid construction and sound, and a worthy price as well - this rack should be on your audition list Tested at £180.00
Our Verdict
Solidly built, with a sound to match – this is a worthy, and supremely affordable, rack
For
- Solid construction
- good looks
- taut bass
- full-bodied sound
Against
- Slight lack of speed and musicality
