Best stereo speakers 2019

Product of the year

Best standmount speaker £400-£750

Bowers & Wilkins 606

The famous B&W 600 Series is back with a bang

Best buys

Best standmount speaker under £200

Dali Spektor 2

These Dalis offer a degree of entertainment their rivals can't match

Best standmount speaker £200-£400

Elac Debut B5.2

These are very talented speakers for the money

Best standmount speaker £750-£1000

Revel Concerta2 M16

A brilliant set of speakers for the money

Best standmount speaker £1000-£2000

KEF R3

These superb standmounters still set the standard at this price

Best standmount speaker £2000+

Dynaudio Special Forty

Classic in looks but cutting edge in ability

Best floorstanding speaker under £500

Fyne Audio F302

Fyne Audio has done a sterling job with these mouth-watering speakers

Best floorstanding speaker £500-£1000

Dali Oberon 5

Superb floorstanders, right up there with the best

Best floorstanding speaker £1000-£1500

Wharfedale Evo 4.4

Wharfedale shows it can really deliver when it comes to premium speakers

Best floorstanding speaker £1500-£2000

ProAc Response DT8

These towers deliver sparkling performance thanks to some clever engineering

Best floorstanding speaker over £2000

Spendor A7

Elegant Spendor floorstanders delight with their dynamic sound

Best desktop speakers

Ruark Audio MR1 Mk2

Superb sound and a smart design make the Ruark MR1s a class-leader