Best stereo amplifiers 2018

Product of the year

Best stereo amplifier £400-£700

Rega Brio

The revamped Rega Brio sounds better than ever

Best buys

Best stereo amplifier under £400

Marantz PM6006 UK Edition

Marantz has made some small, but telling, improvements to a class-leading amplifier

Best stereo amplifier £700-£1500

Rega Elex-R

Perseverance has paid off for this multiple Award-winner

Best stereo amplifier £1500-£2500

Moon 240i

Its sophisticated sonic performance puts this Moon in a class of its own

Best stereo amplifier over £2500

Roksan Blak

A well-equipped and superb-sounding premium amplifier