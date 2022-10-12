Best standmount speakers 2022

Best standmount speaker under £300

Elac Debut B5.2

Read the full review here

These Elac speakers are our winners for another year

Best standmount speaker £300-£500

Bowers & Wilkins 607 S2 Anniversary Edition

Read the full review here

A happy anniversary for these upgraded B&W 607 S2 speakers

Best standmount speaker £500-£750

Bowers & Wilkins 606 S2 Anniversary Edition

Read the full review here

Still our ultimate choice at this size and price

Best standmount speaker £750-£1500

KEF LS50 Meta

Read the full review here

These standmounters still set the standard at this price

Best standmount speaker over £1500

Mission 770

Read the full review here

Mission’s resurrected 770 offer an excellent range of sonic talents 

Best desktop speakers

Ruark Audio MR1 Mk2

Read the full review here

Superb sound and a smart design ensure the MR1s remain the class-leader

What Hi-Fi?
What Hi-Fi?

What Hi-Fi?, founded in 1976, is the world's leading independent guide to buying and owning hi-fi and home entertainment products. Our comprehensive tests help you buy the very best for your money, with our advice sections giving you step-by-step information on how to get even more from your music and movies. Everything is tested by our dedicated team of in-house reviewers in our custom-built test rooms in London and Bath. Our coveted five-star rating and Awards are recognised all over the world as the ultimate seal of approval, so you can buy with absolute confidence.


Read more about how we test