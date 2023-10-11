Best speaker packages 2023

Best speaker package under £500

Best speaker package under £500 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2023

Wharfedale DX-3 HCP

Wharfedale’s smallest home cinema speaker package delivers big sound

Best speaker package £500-£1000

Best speaker package £500-£1000 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2023

Wharfedale Diamond 12.1 HCP

For yet another year, the Wharfedale Diamond 12.1 package remains a fantastic value option for any movie fan

Best speaker package £1000-£1500

Best speaker package £1000-£1500 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2023

Wharfedale Diamond 12.3 HCP

Wharfedale's Diamond 12.3 home cinema pack remains the best option in its class

Best speaker package £1500-£2000

Best speaker package £1500-£2000 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2023

Dali Oberon 5 5.1 Speaker Package

Dali's Oberon 5 5.1 speaker package is once again the one to beat at this price

Best speaker package over £2000

Best speaker package over £2000 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2023

Bowers & Wilkins 606 & 607 S3 speaker package

Bowers & Wilkins home cinema package delivers in pretty much every area

What Hi-Fi?

What Hi-Fi?, founded in 1976, is the world's leading independent guide to buying and owning hi-fi and home entertainment products. Our comprehensive tests help you buy the very best for your money, with our advice sections giving you step-by-step information on how to get even more from your music and movies. Everything is tested by our dedicated team of in-house reviewers in our custom-built test rooms in London, Reading and Bath. Our coveted five-star rating and Awards are recognised all over the world as the ultimate seal of approval, so you can buy with absolute confidence.


