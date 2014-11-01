Trending

Best Soundbars and soundbases 2014

Product of the year

Best soundbar £300-£600

Q Acoustics Media 4

"Q Acoustics is in a rich vein of form at the moment, and the Media 4 is another excellent option – it's sensibly priced and sounds fantastic."

Best buys

Best soundbase up to £300

Cambridge Audio TV2

"A sterling soundbase that builds on the Minx TV's success with a few design and feature upgrades."

Best soundbar up to £300

Philips HTL5140

"A wonderfully slimline soundbar that will suit almost any set-up, with an unobtrusive design and a precise, wide-open soundfield."

Best soundbar £600+

Yamaha YSP-2500

"Yamaha raises the bar to new heights – this is an amazingly talented soundbar delivering captivating sound."

Best soundbase £300+

Canton DM 75

"A bigger and better version of the successful Canton DM 50, the DM 75 is a worthy alternative for larger TVs."