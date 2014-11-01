Best Soundbars and soundbases 2014

Product of the year
Q Acoustics Media 4
"Q Acoustics is in a rich vein of form at the moment, and the Media 4 is another excellent option – it's sensibly priced and sounds fantastic."
Best buys
Cambridge Audio TV2
"A sterling soundbase that builds on the Minx TV's success with a few design and feature upgrades."
Philips HTL5140
"A wonderfully slimline soundbar that will suit almost any set-up, with an unobtrusive design and a precise, wide-open soundfield."
Yamaha YSP-2500
"Yamaha raises the bar to new heights – this is an amazingly talented soundbar delivering captivating sound."
Canton DM 75
"A bigger and better version of the successful Canton DM 50, the DM 75 is a worthy alternative for larger TVs."