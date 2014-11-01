Trending

Best Stereo speakers 2014

Product of the year

Best standmounter £400-£800

B&W 685 S2

Read the full review here

"A superb pair of speakers that are hugely thrilling. These are the speakers we'd put on to get our friends into hi-fi."

Best buys

Best floorstander £1200+

Spendor A6R

Read the full review here

"An outstanding pair of speakers that deliver detail and dynamic punch. Audition them, and you'll hear where every penny of your money is going."

Best stereo speaker £200-£400

Q Acoustics Concept 20

Read the full review here

"Looking for a top-quality sub-£500 standmount speaker? Ignore this one at your peril."

Best floorstander up to £600

Q Acoustics 2050i

Read the full review here

"Great value for money, with excellent refinement and great dynamic ability."

Best stereo speaker up to £200

Wharfedale Diamond 220

Read the full review here

"Want to know what the best sounding budget speakers on the market are? Easy, it’s Wharfedale’s brand-new Diamond 220s."

Best standmounter £800-£1200

ATC SCM11

Read the full review here

"ATC has struck gold again. These are the most talented standmounters anywhere near this price. They won an Award in 2013, and do so again."

Best floorstander £600-£1200

B&W 683 S2

Read the full review here

"Another winner for B&W, these speakers are hugely talented. We're impressed by their power, scale and delicacy – they're wonderfully versatile."

Best standmounter £1200+

PMC Twenty 22

Read the full review here

"Nothing has managed to beat these highly impressive speakers. If maximum detail retrieval and top-class agility are your thing, these are the ones to go for."

Best desktop speaker

Ruark Audio MR1

Read the full review here

"Stylish, well featured and delivering hi-fi quality sound, the MR1s certainly mean business."