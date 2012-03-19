Best floorstander up to £600, Awards 2014. Great value for money, these are well worth a listen for the quality they deliver

Q Acoustics hasn’t shied away from regularly updating its speaker systems.

The 2010 and 2020 standmounters have already received the ‘i’ upgrade, and now it’s the turn for the 2050 floorstanders.

Design

The 2050is have a new 25mm dome tweeter and twin 16.5cm mid/bass drivers with carbon-fibre and ceramic-coated paper instead of the previous paper/mica mix.

There’s also a revised crossover to accommodate these upgrades, and the tweeter has been de-coupled from the front baffle to reduce vibrations affecting sound.

Performance

They’re well built, too, with integral steel plinths and internal bracing that keep them sturdy. The metal floor-spikes are easy to adjust and the speaker inputs are hidden away at the base – a nice touch.

Available in standard black graphite and walnut vinyl finishes at the quoted price; for £550 you also can get them in piano gloss white and black.

The 2050is’ many updates make for a highly detailed and dynamic listen. Put on John Lee Hooker’s Baby Lee, and you’ll be rewarded with remarkably clear, engaging vocals and taut, agile string-pluckage.

These speakers are also capable of filling a large room thanks to their power and stereo imaging – just spin John William’s Jaws OST if you want a demonstration. We’d recommend a thorough running-in, though.

The emphasis on refinement is excellent, although some folk might find that the 2050ishave a gentle and polite touch to songs that demand more of an edge.

Verdict

These 2050is are an enjoyable pair of speakers and, at this price, are a bargain.

