Best Televisions 2014

Product of the year
Samsung UE48H6400
"Punchy, subtle and exciting, this Samsung smart TV is fantastic at the price making it one of the outstanding deals of the year."
Best buys
Samsung UE55HU7500
"Top marks for another outstanding all-rounder from Samsung, and this one is 4K-capable too. Picture performance is exemplary with 4K, HD and SD."
Sony KDL-32W706B
"With an attractive, punchy picture, detailed sound and a smattering of features, this has all the trimmings of a well-designed telly."
Sony KDL-40W605B
"A great set that's easy on the eye and wallet. Sharp, rich pictures combined with a prolific smart offering and sturdy build make this a top buy."
Samsung UE65HU7500
"A great 4K performance that doesn't forget the importance of other resolutions. If you want the best, big-screen 4K TV around, this is it."