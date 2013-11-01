Best Blu-ray players 2013

Product of the year
Best Blu-ray player £150-£300
Sony BDP-S790
"Last year's Product of the Year retains its crown – nothing has beaten it"
Best buys
Best Blu-ray player up to £100
Sony BDP-S4100
Best Blu-ray player up to £100, Awards 2013. An impressive Blu-ray player with an impressive performance and a good set of features
Best Blu-ray player £100-£150
Sony BDP-S5100
Best Blu-ray player £100-£150, Awards 2013. Thanks to the great picture and awesome sound quality, Sony’s BDP-S5100 is a top budget buy