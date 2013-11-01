Best Headphones 2013

Product of the year
Sennheiser Momentum
Best portable on-ears £200-£300, Awards 2013. Great looks, great sound, great headphones
Beyerdynamic DTX 101 iE
Best in-ears £40-£80, Awards 2013. Vocals sound particularly sweet through these smart Beyerdynamics.
Beyerdynamic MMX 101iE
"In-ear headphones this good really do deserve to be enjoyed by everyone"
Grado SR80i
Best home on-ears up to £150, Awards 2013. Whatever you play, these Grados will make it sound superb
Shure SE425
Best in-ear headphones £100-£300, Awards 2016. Could do with a bit more bass, but they really are the finest in-ears we’ve ever heard at this price
SoundMagic E10
Best in-ears up to £40, Awards 2013. A genuine no-compromise proposition for the money.
Sennheiser IE800
"Phenomenally expensive, but if your source is good enough you won't find better"
B&W P7
Best portable on-ears £300+, Awards 2013. Great headphones – the P7s still set the standard at this price
Bose QuietComfort 15
Best noise-cancelling headphones, Awards 2013. Commuting doesn't need to be hell with these effective noise-cancelling headphones
AKG K550
Best home over-ear headphones £100-£200, Awards 2016. Rousingly musical headphones with no obvious deficiencies
Philips Fidelio M1
Best portable on-ears £100-£200, Awards 2013. Never tiring, always pleasant, these are great cans
Philips M1BT
Best wireless headphones, Awards 2013. The Philips cost a bit, but it’s a small price to pay for superb sound and Bluetooth functionality