Blimey, what a treat these little SoundMagic in-ears are. For a start, they look like they’re worth way more than £35, thanks to a well-made metal casing that looks snazzy in any of the three finishes.

They punch well above their weight in terms of sound quality, too. Play Seasick Steve’s brilliantly raw Happy (To Have a Job) and the E10s reveal all the incidental noise of the room and the soft hiss of the unashamedly unpolished, acoustic recording.

When he breaks it down to the more raucous action, they keep pace brilliantly, producing solid, precise leading edges and marshalling the different beats with ease.

The bass drum is weighty and insightful, the treble sparkles, and the vocals are clear and nuanced.

Another bonus is the effective noise-isolating fit the E10s achieve.

In other words, these are exceptional for the money, and the new affordable choice for those looking to upgrade those bundled buds.

