Best DACs 2013

Product of the year
Best DAC £300-£500
Arcam irDAC
"A brilliantly talented DAC with bags of appeal – its rivals should be worried"
Best buys
Best DAC £700-£1000
Chord Electronics QuteHD
Best DAC £700-£1000, Awards 2013. Chord has struck gold: a terrific performer for the money
Best DAC up to £300
HRT microStreamer
Best DAC up to £300, Awards 2013. This bijou headphone DAC makes the most of music on your laptop or PC
Best DAC £500-£700
Audiolab M-DAC
Best DAC £500-£700, Awards 2014. Effortlessly talented and enjoyable, the M-DAC is still the best product of its kind
Best DAC £1000+
Naim DAC-V1
The same bold and punchy sound from Naim’s best DAC, which just got even better