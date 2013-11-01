Trending

Best DACs 2013

Product of the year

Best DAC £300-£500

Arcam irDAC

"A brilliantly talented DAC with bags of appeal – its rivals should be worried"

Best buys

Best DAC £700-£1000

Chord Electronics QuteHD

Read the full review here

Best DAC £700-£1000, Awards 2013. Chord has struck gold: a terrific performer for the money

Best DAC up to £300

HRT microStreamer

Read the full review here

Best DAC up to £300, Awards 2013. This bijou headphone DAC makes the most of music on your laptop or PC

Best DAC £500-£700

Audiolab M-DAC

Read the full review here

Best DAC £500-£700, Awards 2014. Effortlessly talented and enjoyable, the M-DAC is still the best product of its kind

Best DAC £1000+

Naim DAC-V1

Read the full review here

The same bold and punchy sound from Naim’s best DAC, which just got even better