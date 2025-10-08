Can you believe there's another Amazon Prime sale? You probably can. It may seem frighteningly close to Black Friday and Christmas but Bezos and friends have squeezed in another two days of deals.

Amazon’s Big Deal Days event has of course forced other retailers to pull out the red marker and start dropping prices, too, so there are plenty of discounts to be found.

As always, there are lots of deals to ignore – uninspiring products or price drops that aren't really price drops – but our intrepid team of experts is highlighting the ones that really are worth considering.

Day Two is drawing to a close, so here is our pick of the best deals still available on TVs, hi-fi and home cinema products, all of which we've tested and recommend.

1. Sony Bravia 8 II TV

We recently spent some time comparing the best TVs of 2025 and it didn't take us long to agree that the Sony model is the best overall.

Right now, it's the most affordable of the bunch, too, thanks to Amazon Prime Big Deal Days (and adjacent) discounts.

You won't find the best Bravia 8 II prices at Amazon, though; instead, get the 55-inch model for £1749 at Richer Sounds, or the 65-inch version for £2249 at Richer Sounds.

2. Panasonic DP-UB820EB Blu-ray player

If there was ever a time to reject streaming and embrace the disc life, it's now, as the Panasonic DP-UB820EB has dropped from £350 to £285 at Amazon; a £65 saving that should cover the cost of a few 4K Blu-rays for your collection.

This player has won the coveted Product of the Year title for six years running, which should stand as a testament to how great we think it is.

Panasonic DP-UB820EB: was £350 now £285 at Amazon This Panasonic disc player is one of the best (and only) options on the market for anyone who wants to get the most out of their 4K Blu-rays without coughing up north of £1000.

3. Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones have hit their lowest-ever price on Amazon, now available for £179.99 – a substantial £99 reduction from their listed £279 asking price.

The Momentum 4 Wireless earned a five-star rating from us thanks to their impressive combination of sound quality, features and remarkable battery life.

4. Sony PS-LX310BT turntable

If you’re shopping for a good, cheap turntable that will do justice to your vinyl, we have only one recommendation.

Ignore all the other cheap, no-name decks, and just buy the five-star Sony PS-LX310BT.

Thanks to a Prime Day discount you can buy the Sony PS-LX310BT for £179 right now. That's a £20 discount on the turntable's already very reasonable £200 price.

Sony PS-LX310BT: was £199 now £179 at Amazon The Sony PS-LX310BT is the only good turntable we’ve spotted for less than £200 during Amazon’s latest Big Deal Days sale. And it's a bargain at this price.

5. JBL Flip 7

The five-star JBL Flip 7 portable Bluetooth speaker has dropped to £114 on Amazon.

The Flip 7 earned a five-star rating following our extensive testing and represents the best iteration of JBL's long-running small portable speaker series.