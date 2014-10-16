According to XTZ, the cans are a "world first" and have been designed to bring together the latest audio technologies with a contemporary headphone design, all of which is kept within the budget range of most people.

In addition to Dirac HD Sound, the new Divine headphones also feature Bluetooth 4.0 – complete with the aptX codec to deliver CD-quality streaming. And with NFC, pairing a compatible device is designed to be easy.

The Divine headphones have a closed-back design, designed to keep sound in and any ambient noise out. A mix of metal and plastic has been used to keep weight down, while also ensuring the best possible sound.

Built for indoor and outdoor use, the Divines have 4cm Neodymium drivers and can be used as a headset too, with a built-in microphone. XTZ says the headphones will deliver up to 14 hours of continuous playback.

A Kickstarter campaign has now started, with XTZ originally hoping to secure $25,000 before 3rd November. However, the headphones are already proving a hit and the campaign has exceeded $59,000 already.

That additional funding has been earmarked for the development of a higher quality cable and a pouch bag, while further stretch goals include a DSP Android app – an iOS app is available now – and a white version.

At time of writing, 300 pairs of the XTZ Divine headphones had been all snapped up for the early bird special price of $79. But $99 (plus $20 shipping) could still get you a pair – a healthy saving on the $229 retail price.

You can find out more about the Divines and even register your support by visiting the Kickstarter campaign page here. And, don't forget, you can check out some of this year's other crowdfunding successes by clicking here.

