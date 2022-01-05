Xgimi Aura ultra short throw laser projector promises 'no fuss' 4K home cinema

Xgimi has launched a new ultra short throw 4K laser projector that promises a hassle-free home cinema experience worthy of a "pricey TV".

The Chinese projector manufacturer reckons its Xgimi Aura can splash a 150-inch image onto a wall or screen, from just inches away. There's no need for professional installation – just pop the device on a sideboard and you're good to go.

Features include HDR10 and HLG support, a 2400-lumen laser light source and Android TV 10, which offers access to most major streaming services including Disney Plus, HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video. (Netflix isn't supported, but the addition of one of our favourite streaming devices would soon fix that).

Xgimi claims the Aura is a true 'all-in-one' home cinema solution and, as such, boasts four 15W Harman Kardon speakers (two tweeters; two subwoofers). There's also support for Dolby audio.

At 60 x 40 x 14cm the Aura isn't as compact as the Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K projector that's also been announced at CES 2022, but it does boast a bigger speaker system.

Although the Aura is primarily aimed at those who want to stream movies and TV shows – it comes with Chromecast built-in – it's not short of physical connections. You get three HDMI inputs for external devices such as games consoles, set-top boxes and Blu-ray players.

At $2499 / £2149 (around AU$3500), the Xgimi isn't cheap, but try finding a 150-inch TV for that sort of money and you'll almost certainly draw a blank.

MORE:

CES 2022: news and highlights

Take a look at the best projectors around right now

Here are some great projector deals