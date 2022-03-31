Triangle AIO3 wireless speaker is now more versatile than ever

Triangle has refreshed its AIO3 wireless speaker, giving it more versatility than ever before. And it was already quite versatile to begin with – the new additions include new finishes, a new equaliser for tweaking the sound, Amazon Music and the ability to set automatic firmware updates.

The addition of four more finishes – Powder Pink, Frost White, Green Forest and Red Ocher – mean the speaker now comes in 10 colours. So it shouldn't have any trouble fitting in with your decor.

The new EQ is available on the Triangle AIO mobile app, and lets you adjust the bass and treble of all AIO speakers connected to it. That means you can tweak the output depending on your mood, or to suit the acoustics of the room.

Amazon Music is now built into the same app, joining the already-available Deezer, Spotify, Tidal, Qobuz and TuneIn.

And the new model also offers automatic over-the-air updates, so you'll always get the latest features first.

As we say, the AIO3 was already pretty versatile, with both Bluetooth and wi-fi wireless technologies, as well as inputs for 3.5mm headphones and USB. Inside are two 25mm silk dome tweeters and two 10cm mid-woofers – something that Triangle claims is able to offer a huge level of detail across the stereo spectrum. The speaker's rear vent port should also help improve excellent bass focus.

The AIO3 is available now from SCV for £409 (about $540, AU$700).

MORE:

Best wireless speakers to fill your home with music

The best Bluetooth speakers for playing from a mobile device

Get smart with the best Alexa and Google Assistant smart speakers