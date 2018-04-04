While Cambridge's upcoming flagship Edge hi-fi range will arrive with built-in Chromecast granting access to Tidal - and now the CD-quality streaming service is directly available on select music streamers and AV receivers in the British brand’s existing portfolio.

Owners of the compatible models, which include the CXN (and V2 version), Azur 851N (pictured) and StreamMagic 6 V2 – all Award-winning, might we add – and the CX range’s pair of AV receivers, can now update their firmware (and Cambridge Connect iOS or Android app) to the latest version.

