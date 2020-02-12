The Funktion One F5 is company's smallest ever speaker

If you have even a passing interest in serious sound systems, you will know the name Funktion One. An industry standard in clubs and venues, the British company has a pint-sized addition to its arsenal in the shape of the Funktion One F5.

Available in a range of jazzy colours, the F5 is the company's smallest speaker yet, standing 23.8 x 16.8 x 16.3cm (HWD) and weighing 2.7kg. With an angled design of 30 degrees, they could be an ideal desktop solution.

Made from 12mm birch plywood, the speaker features a bespoke 5-inch wide range driver, 30 watts of power and 94dB sensitivity. Up to 8 units can be connected in parallel, too. Inputs come in the form of 2 x Neutrik NL4 or Phoenix installation connectors.

Also new, and able to be used alongside the F5 (if you really want serious bass), is the SB8 subwoofer (pictured, above).

It promises a high output from a relatively small-sized cabinet standing just under 40cm tall, with an 8-inch bass driver. There are 250 watts of power and again it uses 15mm birch plywood construction.

