Following the news Sky Deutschland is to broadcast 25 games at this summer's World Cup finals in 4K, there's further affront to UK-based armchair football fans with the news that Switzerland is on board too.

According to Broadband TV News, Swiss telecommunications giant Swisscom is partnering with German tech company Rohde & Schwarz to provide Swiss public broadcaster SRG (which holds the rights to broadcast the tournament in Switzerland) with the platform to broadcast live games and recorded highlights in 4K - and, what's more, HDR too.

For those of us anxiously waiting to find out if the BBC or ITV are planning anything similar in the UK, it's even more galling to learn SRG's three channels (RSI, RTS and SRF) plan to show all but eight of the competition's 64 matches in ultra-high definition.

