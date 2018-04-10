The US TV brand’s 2018 Ultra HD HDR TV line-up includes over 20 new models, from 43in to 75in, $350 to $2500.

Every model features Vizio's latest SmartCast OS (which opens doors to apps such as Netflix, Prime Video and Vudu); offers built-in Google Chromecast; can be controlled via the Vizio SmartCast app; and is compatible with Google Assistant voice control. Amazon Alexa is also supported on select TVs.

The P-Series tops the bill, with its bezel-less 55in ($900), 65in ($1300) and 75in ($2500) models capable of delivering 1000 nits of peak brightness thanks to its Active Full Array Pro backlight, complete with 120 local dimming zones.

In the summer, the P-Series will be topped by the brand’s flagship 65in P-Series Quantum TV, the $2199 PQ65-F1, which, at 2000 nits with an Active Full Array Max backlight that has 192 local dimming zones, will be its brightest ever TV.

Below the P-Series sits the M-Series, which is also available in 55in ($700), 65in ($1000) and 75in ($1500) variants. With an Active Full Array Plus backlight with 48 local dimming zones, the M-Series models’ peak brightness is capped at 600 nits.

Comprising nine screen sizes from 43in ($350) to 75in ($1550), the E-Series has an Active Full Array backlight with 16 local dimming zones.

All the Vizio TV ranges mentioned above also support Dolby Vision HDR as well as HDR10.

The entry-level D-Series meanwhile introduces six new 4K models, from 43in ($350) to 70in ($1000), all of which support HDR10.

MORE:

Sony announces pricing for its cheapest 2018 OLED TVs

Sony 2018 TVs: 4K, HD, OLED, LCD - everything you need to know

LG 2018 TVs: 4K, OLED, LCD - everything you need to know

Panasonic 2018 TVs: 4K, OLED, LCD - everything you need to know

Philips 2018 TVs: 4K, OLED, LCD - everything you need to know

Samsung 2018 TVs: QLED, LCD, 8K, 4K - everything you need to know