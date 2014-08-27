Bose, Panasonic and Philips are three of the biggest-name partners, as Spotify promises to have more than 100 Spotify Connect devices on the market by the end of the year.

The first Spotify Connect smart TVs will come in the shape of Philips Android TVs, part of Philips' 2014 TV range - and first revealed at CES at the start of the year.

Spotify Connect is also coming to multi-room systems for the first time, with the likes of the Bose SoundTouch, Pure Jongo and Samsung multi-room speakers likely to be in line for the upgraded functionality.

The feature allows you to control music playing on a Spotify Connect device using the app on your phone or tablet, while the hardware itself streams the music directly from Spotify's cloud servers.

IFA 2014 is set to be the official launch of the new Connect products and brands, with Gramofon, an add-on for adding Spotify Connect to your existing hi-fi system, also set to be part of the announcement.

Spotify Connect launched with ten hardware partners - Argon, Bang & Olufsen, Denon, Hama, Marantz, Philips, Pioneer, Revo, Teufel and Yamaha - in mid-September last year.

