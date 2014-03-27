Philips has announced details of its 2014 TV line-up, which includes the 4000, 5000, 6000, 7000 and 8000 models – with the 8000 range running Android and the 7000 range including 4K Ultra HD models.

Starting at the lower end of the range, the 4000 series (pictured above) comes in sizes ranging from 20in to 50in, with some models HD ready and others 1080p HD.

The 5000 series will range in size from 32in to 55in and all models be full HD.

All TVs within the 4000 and 5000 series (5600 pictured below) come with a "broad choice of interfaces and ports".

Users will be able to play back content stored on a USB memory stick, record to an external hard drive or stream content stored on a computer via DLNA.

There's Internet connectivity for access to Smart TV content (the 4000 series requires a wi-fi dongle, but the 5000 range features built in wi-fi).

A Freeview HD tuner meanwhile is built-in to all TVs except the 5200, which has standard Freeview.

Philips's Smart TV platform features across the entire range with online apps, on-demand services and access to online video stores. Philips also include its Cloud Explorer app, which allows users to access photos, videos and other stored content.

The 6000 series sports frameless and ultra-narrow bezel designs and infuses glass and metal materials.

The range comprises: 6100, 6300, 6400, 6500, 6600 and 6700 (pictured above), which will range from 32in to 55in. The 6300, 6500, 6600 and 6700 has Philips's two-sided Ambilight technology, while the 6100 and 6300 are powered by a dual-core processor and feature Philips Micro Dimming technology, aiming to create "high contrast with deep blacks and bright whites".

The 6400 series and above feature Micro Dimming Pro providing additional information about ambient light conditions to the dimming algorithm. Philips says this enables the TVs to "dynamically adapt the LED backlight intensity and deliver the highest possible contrast".

Philips has expanded its Ambilight technology with the addition of a gaming mode, while a downloadable Ambilight TV app allows users to adjust settings for football matches.

All 6000 series TVs support the Philips TV remote app, wi-fi Miracast sharing and SimplyShare wireless streaming.

The 7000 series consists of the 7100, 7500 (pictured above) and 7800 ranges and features screen sizes from 42 to 55in.

The 7100 and 7500 series are full HD, while the 7800 is 4K Ultra HD and all three utilise Ambilight technology – 7500 is three-sided, the others are two-sided.

All TVs are passive-3D capable and all feature Micro Dimming Pro technology. The 7800 4K variant features Ultra Resolution upscaling technology, which Philips claims "allows nearly any content to be viewed in vivid 4K Ultra HD resolution".

Consequently, all TVs in the range have access to the Philips Smart TV platform and benefit from the same wireless sharing options on the 6000 series – Miracast and SimplyShare.

Top of the range is the 8000 series featuring the Android operating system, with the models labelled: 8100, 8200 and 8800. We first saw these Philips Android TVs in action at CES 2014.

The 8100 and 8200 are full HD and come in 48in and 55in models, while the 8800 is 4K Ultra HD and comes in a 55in option.

MORE: Philips launches Android TVs with Google Play apps and games

Having Android running on the TVs enables them to run smoothly and efficiently, claims Philips, as well as giving access to the Google Play store of apps. The 8100 and 8200 feature quad-core processors, while the 8800 features a hexcore variant.

The 8100 and 8200 ranges also feature four-sided Ambilight technology and an 800Hz Perfect Motion Rate (PMR). The 8800 meanwhile, features three-sided Ambilight and 1000Hz PMR.

Philips also include an integrated camera in the 8800, which detects where the viewer is sitting and how far away and adjusts sharpness accordingly.

The new Philips 2014 TVs will be available from June this year.

by Max Langridge

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+