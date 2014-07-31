The equaliser has been introduced to the iOS app courtesy of a recent update, and includes a number of genre-based settings – rock, classical, electronic and more – to match the tunes you listen to most.

In addition, there's a Small Speakers setting – handy if you're relying on your device's own sound output? Or, if your tastes are more precise than the 22 settings, you can adjust the six frequency sliders.

According to reports, Spotify's vice president of product said the introduction of the equaliser function was motivated by the number of requests from users for it – and the service was clearly happy to oblige.

The update has already started rolling out to Spotify's iOS app.

