It all makes sense now. To coincide with Sky's recent announcement that it will serve up the Royal Wedding in glorious 4K, the service provider has launched an offer which includes money off a 2TB Sky Q box and over 50% off a 43in 4K LG TV.​

All you need to do is sign up for a Sky Q and Sky Multiscreen package before the offer expires on 31st May. You'll get £45 off the installation of a 2TB box (down from £65 to £20) and within 72 hours of your order completing, you'll be sent a voucher code which reduces the price of the 43in LG TV from £599 to £249.

All the information on how to take advantage of this offer and claim your 4K TV can be found on the Sky website.

