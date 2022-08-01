Sky Glass update adds Box Office channel, plus YouTube voice controls

Sky Glass is being updated. Included in the update are nine new channels (including Sky Box Office), voice controls for YouTube, and streamlined access to BBC content.

For many, Sky Box Office will be the big draw. The channel plays host to many big pay-per-view events like next month's Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk boxing match.

Other new additions to Glass include GB News and Talk TV.

Voice search on YouTube lets you look for content just by speaking. You can search YouTube in this way straight from the Sky Glass main interface. To do so, just say "Hello Sky, Shane Meadows on YouTube", for example.

You now only have to sign in once to access BBC apps, rather than logging in to each one individually. So if you sign in to iPlayer, you can access Sounds without having to enter your details again.

The update makes it easier to remove content from your Playlist as well. Just tap the '+' button on something you've added, and you'll remove it. Simple.

Sky says voice search will come to more Sky Glass apps in the future, and that more channels will be added.

The update is rolling out now.

Sky Glass effectively builds a Sky box into a TV. We found it to be a decent if unremarkable AV experience, albeit with a typically slick Sky UI at its core. For those looking for an upgraded audio-visual performance, Sky Glass will soon be available without the TV, as Sky will launch the Puck as a standalone device later this year. So you can pair it with a TV and soundbar of your choosing.

MORE:

Read our Sky Q review

Here are the best TVs you can buy right now

Looking for an upgrade? Check out the best TVs you can buy