The update to Sky's TV Guide will begin rolling out today and will be available to all customers with compatible Sky+HD TV boxes "by the winter".

The most notable update is Sky's first attempt to deliver curated content based on your viewing habits. Having introduced a new look Sky EPG earlier in the year, complete with a new and enhanced Search function (which Sky claims now returns around 1.6 million searches every day), viewers will now be recommended live and on-demand TV programmes based on your recent recordings and downloads.

Also new is Smart Series Link, which will ensure your Sky box automatically records new series of your favourite shows, presumably based on shows that you've previously had on Series Link. This feature is available on compatible Sky+HD boxes except the DRX780.

HDMI One Touch allows the Sky button on your remote control to turn on your Sky box and your TV in one press (provided your TV is compatible) and will even select the right HDMI input.