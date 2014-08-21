The update to Sky's TV Guide will begin rolling out today and will be available to all customers with compatible Sky+HD TV boxes "by the winter".
The most notable update is Sky's first attempt to deliver curated content based on your viewing habits. Having introduced a new look Sky EPG earlier in the year, complete with a new and enhanced Search function (which Sky claims now returns around 1.6 million searches every day), viewers will now be recommended live and on-demand TV programmes based on your recent recordings and downloads.
Also new is Smart Series Link, which will ensure your Sky box automatically records new series of your favourite shows, presumably based on shows that you've previously had on Series Link. This feature is available on compatible Sky+HD boxes except the DRX780.
HDMI One Touch allows the Sky button on your remote control to turn on your Sky box and your TV in one press (provided your TV is compatible) and will even select the right HDMI input.
- Suggestions: customers will find shows that they might enjoy, based on recordings or downloads in their Planner.
- Smart Series Link: customers will never miss the returning series with Smart Series Link, as it is now updated to remember to record all the future new series.
- DVD Cover Art: instantly-recognisable DVD cover art will be seen in the Sky Movies and Sky Store sections.
- Sports: a new tile for the homepage will be introduced showing all live sports on any TV channel at that moment in time and all the sports channels from the TV Guide.
- Combined SD and HD options: easily choose between HD & SD when downloading TV shows or movies from any on-demand section.
- HDMI One Touch: the Sky button on the remote now turns on the latest Sky+HD box and a compatible TV in one go from standby. It tunes the TV to the correct HDMI input if they’ve been using another device so there’s no need to pick up the other remote control.
- Sky Store: customers can now access Sky Store from Sky Box Office.
- Simplified Card Pairing: customers will now be able to easily pair their viewing card without calling Sky; it just takes one press of a button on the Sky remote.
- Entertainment shows: the Lifestyle tab has been merged into the Entertainment tab in the TV Guide.
- Homepage images: will be updated on a regular basis to showcase the latest and best movies and TV shows.