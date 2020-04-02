Shure launches AONIC true wireless headphones and noise cancelling cans

Shure's pro audio equipment has been used by everyone from Elvis to J-Lo, but it's latest headphones are aimed squarely at music fans rather than performers. The company previewed its AONIC 215 True Wireless Sound Isolating Earphones and AONIC 50 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones back in January – but it recently teamed up with Maroon 5's Adam Levine for an official launch.

As you'd expect given Shure's pedigree, the AONIC 215s aren't run-of-the-mill in-ear buds. Their looping design is similar to the in-ear monitors used by professional musicians for live concerts, meaning they should stay in place during high-energy performances (whether on stage or in front of your bathroom mirror).

Battery life is an impressive 8 hours (32 hours with the included charging case) and they have an unusual party piece: the ability to double as wired headphones. Simply detach the buds from the module and attach them to a Shure cable.

Shure says that the clever module – the True Wireless Secure Fit Adapter (£209) – can be bought separately and works with any detachable Shure Sound Isolating buds, meaning existing users have the option to go cable-free.

The snug fit of the AONIC 215s means they're sound isolating, with a user-activated transparency mode that lets you hear the outside world, but they're not noise-cancelling.

If you want noise-cancellers, opt for the AONIC 50 wireless noise-cancelling headphones. They offer a solid 20 hours battery life, touch-sensitive controls for music and calls, plus the ability to adjust the intensity of the noise cancelling tech via the free ShurePlus PLAY app.

You also get support for a multitude of codecs including aptX HD, aptX Low Latency, LDAC, AAC, and SBC. And like their in-ear compatriots, these headphones can be used wired, courtesy of their 3.5mm analogue input.

Tempted? Both products are available now. The AONIC 215 true wireless buds come in four colours (clear, black, white, blue) and cost £259, while the AONIC 50 noise-cancellers will set you back £359.

MORE:

Sony WH-CH710N headphones bring smart noise cancellation to lower price

Best wireless headphones 2020

Best headphones 2020