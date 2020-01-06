Shure AONIC 215: wireless earbuds that double as wired earphones

Shure has announced a new headphone range at CES 2020: Shure AONIC. There are two new products at launch, the company's first true wireless earbuds, the AONIC 215, and a pair of over-ear noise-cancelling headphones, the AONIC 50.

Leaning on the company's impressive pedigree in the pro audio market, the Shure AONIC 215 sport a similar design to that used by industry professionals, with Shure's trademark earbuds attaching to a wireless module that loops over your ear. This design delivers extra in-ear stability and allows you to easily switch to a wired cable should you run out of juice.

Shure AONIC 215 (Image credit: Future)

Talking of battery life, the Shure AONIC 215 earbuds promises 8 hours of life from one charge, with the carry case holding three more full charges for a maximum of 32 hours of battery. The wireless earbuds are due on sale in spring and will cost $279.

Also new are the Shure AONIC 50 wireless noise-cancelling headphones, an over-ear design with a premium look and a price tag to match – they'll cost $399 when they're released in spring 2020.

Shure AONIC 50 (Image credit: Future)

They promise a hefty 20 hours of battery life as well as a comfortable design so you can wear them for that length of time without issue. There's active noise-cancelling and an environment mode for letting in outside noise – you can even fine tune the level of ambient noise using the free ShurePlus PLAY app.

