Sevenoaks' Christmas sale discounts Award-winning Denon, Sony and Sonos kit

Sevenoaks is dishing out some Christmas cheer by discounting kit from the likes of LG, Sony, Sonos, Denon, Panasonic, Marantz and more – several of which are 2019 What Hi-Fi? Award winners.

The retailer is offering the (joint) most competitive price (£799) on the Award-winning Denon AVR-X3600H and throwing in some Sennheiser wireless headphones in for good measure.

Our favourite TV of the year, the LG OLED55C9, can be reduced to £1399 with a £100-off discount code (GDSAVE100), and buyers will also get the opportunity to save 50 per cent on a Sky TV Entertainment package.

Been good enough this year to treat yourself to a new high-end AV amp? The Arcam FMJ AVR850 is now £2499 thanks to a massive £2000 discount from its RRP.

The Panasonic TX-55GZ2000 – note: we recently heralded the 65in version "the best performing OLED TV we’ve tested so far" – is down to £2399 when using that code (a deal Richer Sounds is matching).

The Award-winning Sony KD-49XG9005 is now £500 off, while the fantastic Sonos Beam has been slashed from £399 to £319.

And there's plenty more where those have came from over at Sevenoaks. Merry Christmas.

