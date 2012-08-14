Danish speaker company Scandyna has launched a wireless version of its striking-looking Smallpod powered speakers: the Scandyna Smallpod Active Bluetooth model, at £629/pr, has built-in amplification and Bluetooth connectivity, allowing it to be used with any suitable computer or portable device for wireless music playback.

There's also a rear-mounted auxiliary input and a remote control, which also offers control of the Bluetooth-connected source including track skip up/down, play and pause, plus of course volume control.

The speakers use Scandyna's familiar 'three spheres' design, housing a 19mm soft-dome tweeter and 11cm Kevlar mid/bass unit, and are available in black, red or white gloss finishes from Scandyna retailers or direct from the company's website.

