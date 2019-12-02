Save up to $2000 on Samsung 4K TVs this Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday deals are delivering yet again and whether you want a cheap TV deal or something a little more premium, these massive savings on Samsung 4K TVs are well worth considering. In fact, we'd go right on ahead and take the plunge.
Samsung's QLED TVs rival the best OLED TVs when it comes to picture performance and smart TV features, and come in sizes from 43 inch to 85 inch and with prices from, thanks to some excellent Cyber Monday offers, just $498.
Almost every model in Samsung's 2019 QLED TV range has had its price seriously cut for the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, so the question is: which should you buy? We've highlighted a few of our favourite Samsung TV deals with their discounts below...
Samsung QE43Q60R 43 inch 4K QLED TV $
800 $498
Already the most affordable model in Samsung's QLED range, the 43-inch version of the Q60R is now cheaper than ever and looks like a great buy.View Deal
Samsung QE55Q60R 55in inch 4K QLED TV
$1200 $698
The same model as above but in 55in screen size. Just $200 more. Now nearly half price and probably the best deal here.
View Deal
Samsung QN55Q70R 55in 4K QLED TV
$1500 $998
This Q70R offers many of the features of the top-of-the-range Samsung Q90R but at a lower price. It doesn't have the OneConnect box (connections are all in the TV) and misses some picture tech. The 65in version of this TV has recently won a 2019 What Hi-Fi? Award.View Deal
Samsung QE55Q80R 55 inch 4K QLED TV
$2000 $1298
The Q80R offers a higher brightness and Samsung's Ultra Wide Viewing Angle tech over the Q70R above.View Deal
Samsung QE65Q90R 65 inch 4K QLED TV
$3500 $2200
No other 65in 4K TV is brighter, punchier or crisper. It's arguably the best gaming TV you can currently buy, too. And if you choose the 85 inch monster TV you can save a whopping $2000.View Deal
Every one of Samsung's QLEDs works on the same, brilliant operating system. These TVs are an absolute delight to use and boast more apps than any rival, including usual suspects such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video in 4K and HDR, and all of the UK's core catch-up services. Apple TV is on board, too, which give you access not only to the new TV+ streaming service but also to a huge library of pay-as-you-go 4K movies.
Speaking of HDR, all of these TVs support HLG, HDR10 and HDR10+, but not Dolby Vision. If that's a concern for you, check out this page of all of the best Cyber Monday TV deals.
