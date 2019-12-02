Save $10 on Disney+ with this Cyber Monday exclusive deal

The Disney+ streaming service may only have just come online but it's already making big waves. If you're thinking of giving the service a go, then this Disney+ Cyber Monday deal should convince you to take the plunge.

For today only, you will be able to save $10 on the first year of Disney+ and purchase an annual subscription for just $59.99.

Disney+ streaming annual subscription $69.99 $59.99

Get access to Disney's Marvel, National Geographic, Pixar, and Star Wars content, with classic and new shows coming online every day. This discount is a $10 saving on the annual price. The offer expires at 2:59AM ET on Tuesday 12/3.View Deal

This limited time Cyber Monday offer does not include a free trial and is limited to the US and Puerto Rico.

So if you want to watch The Mandalorian, classic episodes of The Simpsons, or just every Marvel film in order, now's the time to get Disney+. And don't forget, The Last Jedi and Thor Ragnarok are still to come...