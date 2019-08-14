Save 56% on Philips SHP9500 over-ear headphones

So you want a new pair of headphones but don't know where to look? How about a serious bargain to push you over the edge? You're in luck, this is a hefty $90 saving on the Philips SHP9500, a well-reviewed pair of over-ear headphones from a reputable brand with a good reputation.

Philips SHP9500 headphones $159.99 $69.99 at New Egg

The Philips Performance SHP9500 headphones promise "hi-fi sound" from its acoustically-angled 50mm speaker drivers and open-back design. Breathable ear-pads and a cushioned headband should ensure a comfortable fit.View Deal

As well as the open-back design and the promise of comfortable ear pads, there's a steel headband and a detachable 3.5mm cable. These are also hi-res audio headphones, though in truth we're not convinced by the merits of this certification.

We haven't reviewed this particular model of headphones but have enjoyed plenty of recent Philips headphones, such as the Philips SHB8850NC, which delivered a well-organised, detailed and dynamic sound.

There's no noise-cancelling or wireless technology here but at this price, that's perhaps no great surprise, and hopefully means the headphones will instead focus on delivering great sound quality.

MORE:

Best headphones

Best wireless headphones