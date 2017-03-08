The Sonos Playbase is a handy little device, but what if it doesn't fit under your TV? Help is at hand in the form of the Sanus Swiveling TV Base.

Aimed at people whose TVs have short legs at each end instead of a centralised stand, the TV Base effectively wall-mounts your TV on its own stand, making it look like it's floating above the Playbase.

You can adjust the height too, and it swivels through 40 degrees left to right, which means it should suit your lounge, regardless of your set-up.

The TV Base is compatible with a range of screen sizes from 32in to 60in, and can take a weight of up to 27kg. It works with other soundbases as well, of course, not just the Sonos.

The Sanus Swiveling TV Base is available now in the US, priced $150, and will sell through Sonos.com in the UK in April for £150.

