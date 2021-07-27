Samsung will introduce first-ever S Pen for foldable phones at Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung has teased some of the new products due to break cover at its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked launch event on 11th August.

"I hope you’ll join us as we debut our next Galaxy Z family and share some foldable surprises — including the first-ever S Pen designed specifically for foldable phones," reads the post by Dr TM Roh, Samsung's head of mobile products.

A string of leaks have shed plenty of light on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 handsets over the past few months, but rumours of a new S Pen stylus only surfaced yesterday.

Leaked renders, published less than 24 hours ago by 91Mobiles and pictured above, appear to give us a first glimpse of the new S Pen, which seems to slide neatly into the optional case. The leaked images also tie in with yesterday's tweet from Evan Blass, which tips the Z Fold 3 for "2 optional S-Pens (Pro and Fold Edition)".

Dr TM Roh doesn't reveal any specific details but says the new foldable phones will boast "epic cameras and vivid, immersive viewing experiences" in addition to "long-lasting batteries and strong security".

The post doesn't mention the long-awaited Galaxy Buds 2 true wireless earbuds, which are hotly tipped to arrive alongside the new foldable phones. Perhaps that's because Dr Roh heads up the mobile communications side of the business, rather than the audio side?

Either way, there's not long to wait to hear everything Samsung is launching next month. The virtual launch will be broadcast live on the official Samsung website at 3pm BST / 10am ET / midnight AEST. You can view the teaser trailer on Samsung's YouTube channel.

MORE:

Everything we know so far about the Galaxy Buds 2

Can't wait? Save big with the best wireless earbuds deals

And here's our guide to the best smartphones