Samsung Galaxy Unpacked confirmed for 11th August, so what's in store?

Samsung has sent out invites to its next Galaxy Unpacked showcase. The big reveal is set for Wednesday 11th August.

The event, dubbed "Get Ready To Fold", is tipped to feature the Galaxy Z Fold 3 phone, Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch and heavily leaked Galaxy Buds 2 true wireless earbuds.

"Join Samsung Electronics this August 11 for a Galaxy Unpacked event to unfold the next chapter in mobile innovations designed to help you make the most of every moment," reads the invite.

The virtual launch will be broadcast live on the official Samsung website at 3pm BST / 10am ET / midnight AEST. With a bit of luck, we'll get a close-up look at the wares teased in the trailer (below).

As we predicted back in May, Samsung could launch three phones alongside the Galaxy Buds 2 in August.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 seems to be most likely to show its face. The next-gen folding device is said to boast a 7-inch display and a 4-inch exterior display. It's also expected to support Samsung's S-Pen stylus, which was previously an exclusive Note range accessory but also became available with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra this year.

There's also talk of Samsung debuting the Galaxy Z Flip 3 alongside the Z Fold 3. The clamshell-style foldable is expected to debut at a lower price than its predecessor. There's even talk of a budget 'Lite' version priced at under $1000 (£750, AU$1400).

With any luck, we'll also see the Galaxy Buds 2. The successors to the Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds+ are tipped for AKG-tuned sound and, if the leaked images, which appear to official renders, are to be believed, a range of zingy colours.

Either way, we'll keep you up to date with all the latest Samsung Galaxy leaks in the run-up to the 11th August.

MORE:

Everything we know so far about the Galaxy Buds 2

Can't wait? Save big with the best wireless earbuds deals

And here's our guide to the best smartphones