Samsung could launch three phones alongside the Galaxy Buds 2 in August

Samsung is never exactly a quiet company when it comes to launching smartphones, but even by its standards, August is looking like a particularly busy month. The firm is plotting three major phone launches that month, according to sources, possibly alongside the Galaxy Buds 2 true wireless earbuds.

The phones in question are the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, Yonhap News Agency reports.

The last two are folding phones, as the names suggest, while the S21 FE is a tweaked version of Samsung's current range topper, the Galaxy S21. FE stands for Fan Edition – last year's S20 FE was a more affordable take on the Galaxy S20, but still retained many of the S20's key features, including a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, a triple-lens rear camera and the same chipset.

The Z Fold 3 is said to be Samsung's first folding phone with a front-facing camera built under the screen. This design would negate the need for a notch, meaning more screen and an uninterrupted view of whatever you're watching. It's also thought to support the S Pen stylus for writing and drawing on screen.

The Z Flip 3 will be a clamshell design, with bigger screens and a lower price than its predecessor.

An August launch would be sooner than expected. Last year, the S20 FE launched in October, and the Z Flip (Samsung is thought to be skipping the Z Flip 2) and Z Fold 2 in September. It's thought an August launch is to plug the gap left by the lack of a new Galaxy Note handset this year.

Samsung also has a new pair of true wireless earbuds in the works, the Galaxy Buds 2. These are said to be launching in July or August, possibly alongside these phones. So August could be a very busy month for Samsung.

